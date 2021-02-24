Analysts Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.00 Million

Brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report $230.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $225.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

NYSE VOYA opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $62.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

