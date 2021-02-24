Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axcella Health Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcella Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $222.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 216,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 1,201.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $101,596.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

