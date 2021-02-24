Analysts Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Price Target at GBX 383.88

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 383.88 ($5.02).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

LON:AV traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 374.70 ($4.90). 8,248,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The firm has a market cap of £14.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 349.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 303.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34.

In related news, insider Mohit Joshi acquired 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

