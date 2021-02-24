Analysts Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT at $31.50

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $7,341,500. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exelixis by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Exelixis by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

