Analysts Set Expectations for Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of ASPN opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $639.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

