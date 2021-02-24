Analysts Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) PT at $141.00

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.69. FirstService has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $156.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

