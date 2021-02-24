Analysts Set Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.02 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 50.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,069,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.