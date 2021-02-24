Analysts Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Price Target at GBX 4,874.20

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,874.20 ($63.68).

NXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42). Also, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total transaction of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 7,720 ($100.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,815.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,689.55. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,180 ($106.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

