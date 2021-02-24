Analysts Set Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target at $252.00

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $167.42 on Friday. Quidel has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $306.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Quidel by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

