Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Price Target at $10.36

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.36.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 942,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Redwood Trust by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
RWT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,644. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.02.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.