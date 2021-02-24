Analysts Set Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Target Price at $140.43

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

RBC opened at $140.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

