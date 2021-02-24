Analysts Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Target Price at C$33.75

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNC. Raymond James lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.41. 380,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,349. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of -8.57. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.