Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) PT at C$12.83

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta stock opened at C$11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.26. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$5.32 and a 12-month high of C$12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.