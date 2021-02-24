Analyzing AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Maiden has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and AXIS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden 5.24% -2.91% -0.04% AXIS Capital -2.53% -2.79% -0.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Maiden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Maiden and AXIS Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 AXIS Capital 1 2 2 0 2.20

Maiden currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.95%. AXIS Capital has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.62%. Given AXIS Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Maiden.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maiden and AXIS Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $576.14 million 0.39 -$131.90 million N/A N/A AXIS Capital $5.17 billion 0.82 $323.47 million $2.52 19.91

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Maiden on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

