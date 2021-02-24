Analyzing Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) & CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zicix and CareDx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CareDx $127.07 million 29.91 -$21.97 million ($0.52) -148.37

Zicix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareDx.

Risk and Volatility

Zicix has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zicix and CareDx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A CareDx 0 0 5 1 3.17

CareDx has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.68%. Given CareDx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than Zicix.

Profitability

This table compares Zicix and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A CareDx -11.79% -10.95% -7.94%

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients. The company also develops, manufactures, markets, and sells products that increase the chance of successful transplants by facilitating a match between a donor and a recipient of stem cells and solid organs. In addition, it offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; Olerup SBT, a product range for sequence-based typing of HLA alleles; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing at a low to intermediate resolution for samples that uses real-time polymerase chain reaction methodology; and TruSight HLA, a solution for use in transplantation diagnostic testing. Further, the company provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; Ottr, a transplant patient tracking software; and XynQAPI and Waitlist Management solutions. It offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the development, commercialization, and distribution of sequencing product line for use in transplantation diagnostic testing; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize KidneyCare iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss, as well as a partnership with IDbyDNA, Inc. for the development of metagenomic infectious disease testing. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. CareDx, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

