ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.73-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.85 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.44-6.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $9.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.37. The company had a trading volume of 417,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.64.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

