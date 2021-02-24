Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $354.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $304.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Anthem by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Anthem by 25.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after acquiring an additional 92,903 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,394,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

