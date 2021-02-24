Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £235 ($307.03) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANTO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,518.33 ($45.97).

ANTO traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,828.50 ($23.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,741. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,548.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,256.88. The stock has a market cap of £18.03 billion and a PE ratio of 53.94.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

