Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 676,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,903. The company has a quick ratio of 72.98, a current ratio of 72.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

