Aperio Group LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

