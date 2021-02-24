Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.16% of Wyndham Destinations worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -484.54 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

