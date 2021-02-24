Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $13,835,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $35.61.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

