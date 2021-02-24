Aperio Group LLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,138 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 461.1% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Incyte stock opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

