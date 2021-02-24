Aperio Group LLC Purchases 2,105,661 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 395.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638,468 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105,661 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

MFG stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

