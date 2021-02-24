Aperio Group LLC Purchases 798 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 375.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $332.47 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $388.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.32 and a 200-day moving average of $283.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $360,443,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $484,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,240,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

