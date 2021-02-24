Aperio Group LLC Reduces Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

