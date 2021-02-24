Aperio Group LLC Sells 73,960 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 73,960 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 315,051 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $2,087,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

