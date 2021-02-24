APi Group (NYSE:APG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

APi Group (NYSE:APG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APG. Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

APi Group stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. APi Group has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,353,000 after acquiring an additional 501,553 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 700,100 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,565 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,159,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

