API3 Price Down 25.5% This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last week, API3 has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00008983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $61.79 million and $22.42 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00515104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00069578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00083238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.50 or 0.00490216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00075628 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

