Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.79

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

