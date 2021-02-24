Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.15. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on APEN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 28,388 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $126,610.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

