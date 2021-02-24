Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

AAPL stock opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.