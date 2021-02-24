Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $261.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.36.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

