Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APRE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

APRE traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,527. The company has a market cap of $133.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.