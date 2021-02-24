AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

ATR opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.08.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 162,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,316,000 after acquiring an additional 98,299 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

