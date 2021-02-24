Aqua Metals (AQMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AQMS opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

