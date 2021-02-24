Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Aravive news, CFO Vinay Shah purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

