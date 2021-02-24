Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading Up 15.4%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s stock price was up 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 3,718,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,210,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $375.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $766,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 831,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $162,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

