ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Shares Up 33.3%

ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY) shares shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37.

ARC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLLY)

ARC Group, Inc, together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.