ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Position Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ArcBest by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

ARCB stock opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

