Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 14,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 2.72.

Get Archrock alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AROC shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.