Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. 18,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,787. Arconic has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

