Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Arconic stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 22,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,787. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. Arconic has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.