Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omeros were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 7.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 9.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMER has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $543,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

