Arizona State Retirement System Has $262,000 Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.