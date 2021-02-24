Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $218,000 Investment in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $150,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,089 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

