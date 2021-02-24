Arizona State Retirement System Takes $245,000 Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Personalis by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after buying an additional 1,987,582 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,362,000 after buying an additional 1,224,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after buying an additional 436,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 1,870.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 187,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after buying an additional 131,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSNL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,721 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

