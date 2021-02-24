Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Enova International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Enova International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $30.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $86,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,989 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

