Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. 152,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,996. The company has a market cap of $597.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.