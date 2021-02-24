Arrow Financial Corp Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $152.31. The company has a market capitalization of $459.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

